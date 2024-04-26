Chargers GM Opens Up About Why Joe Alt Was Taken No. 5
The Los Angeles Chargers have officially made the pick — selecting Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 overall. This is not necessarily a surprising pick as Alt was considered a top option for the Chargers, but there was also a possibility the Chargers could have gone wide receiver and taken Malik Nabers with the fifth pick.
General manager Joe Hortiz told reporters after the draft that Alt is a guy "that's going to come in and really improve our team." Hortiz added that the team saw Alt as the best player available at No. 5 so the team took him. This aligns with what Hortiz said prior to the draft, that the team planned to take the best player available.
Jim Harbaugh addressed the Chargers taking an offensive lineman over a 'weapon' like a wide receiver, saying, “I know the question is gonna come up about weapons… we look at offensive lineman as weapons." The pick of Alt even got the approval of Jim's brother John Harbaugh, who texted to Jim to share he and the Baltimore Ravens would have done the same in that spot.
Alt is expected to become a 'weapon' for the Chargers in leading their run game. The Bolts have made the run game and supporting quarterback Justin Herbert with a rushing game a priority all offseason, adding backs Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and tight ends Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly. Now, they add Alt to that group.
Alt with join fellow Chargers offensive Rashawn Slater to form one of the NFL's best tackle duos. Slater is expected to play left tackle, meaning Alt will take on the right tackle spot.
