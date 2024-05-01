Chargers News: Justin Herbert Sends Hilarious Intro Text To Joe Alt
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a simple man. He shows up, does his work, and rinses and repeats that cycle. He is as simple as a person could get, and that couldn't be more evident than how he introduced himself to his team's first-round rookie selection this year, former Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.
The Chargers' social media team caught up with Alt, and he revealed his first interaction with his new quarterback.
The combination of Herbert and Alt may not be as exciting on paper as, say, the combination of Malik Nabers and Herbert, but this duo could go a long way if all pans out. Alt comes into Los Angeles as one of the best tackle prospects of a long time. Nobody is bust-proof but he is sure as close to it as possible.
He is a giant of a human being, standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 328 pounds. More times than not, he will help keep Herbert upright. These two must build that camaraderie, chemistry, and trust to prove the front office right. Fans wanted a wide receiver with the No. 5 overall pick, but it would all be forgiven if Alt and the offensive line could give Herbert time to make the right play and keep his jersey clean.
Alt's job is simple, yet it's crucial that he gets it done.
