Chargers News: Joe Hortiz Assesses His First Draft Run with Los Angeles
Joe Hortiz is considering his first NFL Draft as the Los Angeles Chargers general manager a success. While speaking to the press after the draft, Hortiz couldn't help but express his excitement about his first draft class with the Chargers.
The Chargers took nine players in total during the 2024 NFL Draft, beginning with Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt. The Bolts also drafted wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice, and Cornelius Johnson, linebacker Junior Colson, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, running back Kimani Vidal and defensive backs Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still.
“I’m really excited [with] the way it went," Hortiz said at his presser. "Especially you look at our first pick, we take Joe [Alt]. I don’t know how many tackles went in the first two days of the draft, we feel we got our best player on the board, certainly the best tackle on the board. It worked out great from that way. The opportunity to take the players we took each time, we were just excited to take every one of the players. I really believe we made our team better, I’m looking forward to seeing them here.”
With seven offensive tackles and eight total offensive linemen getting drafted in the first round, it makes sense that Hortiz and the Chargers feel even better about the Alt pick lookng back. While they already considered him the best player on the board at No. 5, taking Alt fifth becomes an even more important pick with how quickly offensive tackles came off the board this year.
Along with Alt, Hortiz is feeling the excitement of this class thanks to the other players they were able to land. After Alt, the Chargers brought in three quality receivers in McConkey, Rice and Johnson. More importantly, these picks at least make the Chargers better on paper since the Bolts were able to snatch good players who can fill in holes and weak spots on their roster.
Overall, the Chargers leave this draft understandably optimistic and excited for the first season of the Hortiz and Harbaugh regime to begin.