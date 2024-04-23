Chargers News: LA GM Joe Hortiz Offers More Insight into Team's Draft Plans
The Los Angeles Chargers hold nine picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. While all eyes will be on the club's highly coveted No.5 pick in the first round, the other eight will be key, and maybe more, to getting on the right track and being a threat for years to come. It won't be easy, and it may not happen all at once, but with the right approach, general manager Joe Hortiz believes it can be done.
In a recent media scrum last week, Hprtiz detailed his approach to selecting young prospects and how he and his team will select the best player available regardless of position.
The 2024 NFL draft will be Hortiz's first at the helm. He also expressed his excitement and expectations about it in a recent presser, as captured by the Chargers' video team.
"I think I'll be excited. I think there will be some anxiety, but pressure, I think there's pressure in every draft," Hortiz said. "I felt it before, but if you have everything prepared, and I mean everything, your list, that's your trade scenarios, you talk through them, which we've been doing."
He later added: "I don't think the pressure should be there. I don't think I'll feel pressure because we'll have the plan set in what we're going to do if this happens, that happens. If something happens that we don't anticipate, which I would be surprised if it does, you adjust and you think quick, you move, you react to the decisions. I don't think I'll feel pressure, I think I'll excitement and anxiety because it's the first time."
Hortiz's approach is one that we can all agree on. The Chargers are very limited, especially on the offensive end, and their defense was among the worst in the league last year. The 2024 season should be left up to putting the best players on the gridiron, regardless of how established they are. The best player in training camp or that upcoming week gets the start, whether they have experience or not.
The only position that should be 'safe' is the quarterback with Justin Herbert. The team will go as far as the quarterback takes them; however, the others must step up and show they are ready to take the next step with the new regime at hand.
Hortiz and his crew have a big task at hand. We're only three days away, folks.
