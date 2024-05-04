Chargers News: LA Making Tough O-Line Decisions This Offseason
The premiere piece of the Los Angeles Chargers' busy 2024 NFL draft class, No. 5 pick Joe Alt out of Notre Dame, is expected to strive to land L.A.'s right tackle assignment, as the Bolts intend to keep Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater at Alt's collegiate position of left tackle heading into the 2024 season, according to our colleague Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
Alt played all 13 games for the Fighting Irish in 2023 at left tackle, the same position as his dad, former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle John Alt.
Should Alt secure the gig, that would move last year's right tackle, Trey Pipkins, elsewhere, likely to guard. He's currently signed to a three-season, $21.8 million contract, with $6.3 million guaranteed this coming season
As he gears up for his revised smash mouth offensive line, new Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh explained that he still wants the 6-foot-6, 307-pound Pipkins, 27, out front as a starter somewhere. Most likely, Pipkins could compete with Jamaree Salyer for Salyer's starting right guard position, speculates Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
“I think he’s one of our five best right now, and that’s not going to change,” Harbaugh raved, regarding Pipkins. “I’ve been extremely impressed with Trey, and he also has that kind of freaky athleticism and also building the strength and power to match that athleticism. I would predict that there’s a spot in the starting five for Trey Pipkins.”
More Chargers: LA Rookie Has Already Enjoyed Big Game at SoFi Stadium