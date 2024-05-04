Chargers News: LA Rookie Has Already Enjoyed Big Game at SoFi Stadium
The Chargers' second-round selection of wide receiver Ladd McConkey was seen by many as a potential steal in the draft. McConkey shined during his time at the University of Georgia, becoming a legitimate weapon for the Bulldogs to use on offense.
McConkey now lands with an up-and-coming offensive attack, hoping to give the Chargers a major boost. While he isn't on the same level as some of the elite prospects from the draft class, McConkey should provide the Bolts with an impactful player.
In fact, he already has some familiarity with SoFi Stadium from his time with the Bulldogs. He helped Georgia win a championship at SoFi Stadium, taking down TCU in a rout.
"McConkey will be catching passes at SoFi Stadium once the season rolls along — and it's a place he's very familiar with.The receiver's second National Championship win at Georgia came in the Bolts' home stadium in January 2023."
The wide-out finished the game with five catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns. His production helped Georgia easily win their second straight championship and he looked comfortable on the field.
While it's unlikely that he will put up this level of production each game at SoFi Stadium, McConkey should become a favorite weapon for star quarterback Justin Herbert. His ability to spread the field out will help the Bolts and their decision to hold off on taking a receiver in the first round may look even better if he performs well.
More Chargers: Chargers News: Fans React to Signing of DJ Chark