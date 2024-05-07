Chargers Rookie Draft Pick Could Have Huge Fantasy Football Upside
The Los Angeles Chargers rookie expected to make the biggest impact with the team in 2024 is No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt, a former Notre Dame offensive tackle. However, another question for this draft class is which rookie will have the biggest fantasy football impact for the team.
Rookies are often a riskier pick in fantasy football as even the best prospects sometimes need time to get adjusted the pro game or develop. Even rookies who are immediately ready to go — like Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson — are not always given a lot of opportunities right away.
The Chargers' picks who are eligible to make a fantasy impact are wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice, and Cornelius Johnson, and running back Kimani Vidal. Of these four players, McConkey has the best chance to become a fantasy steal for the Chargers in 2024.
McConkey was the Chargers' second-round pick, while the other three offensive rookies were all Day 3 picks. This means that he has a greater chance at getting involved in the offensive game plan. In addition, the Chargers are in need of receiver help following the departure of their most productive wideouts, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
The Chargers have experienced receivers in D.J. Chark, Quentin Johnston, and Joshua Palmer, but none of the trio went for more than 600 receiving yards last year. While the Chargers intend to use more of a run-heavy game plan, they'll still need a No. 1 wide receiver to catch passes and be a reliable threat for Justin Herbert.
McConkey certainly has the chance to take on that role if he can build a rapport quickly with Herbert. He proved to be a reliable receiver for Georgia in 2023, finding ways to get open thanks to his 4.39 40-yard dash speed. Even if he isn't the No. 1 receiver from the get-go, he could still emerge as a legitimate threat to scoop up yards, touchdowns, and ultimately, fantasy points.
Outside of McConkey, Vidal has the chance to make an impact, but will also be sharing backfield duties with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Rice and Johnson could certainly see the field, but might not get the snaps or targets to contribute immediately. If Rice does see action, he could be a sneaky steal as he was a scoring machine in his final season at USC with double digit touchdown catches.
