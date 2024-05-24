Chargers News: Some Concerns May Emerge About Joe Alt Following Position-Shift
After selecting offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers quickly made it known that he would be slotting in at the right tackle position. New head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Rashawn Slater would be the left tackle, despite it being the dominant position on the line for Alt.
Alt has played right tackle before but he has shown much better results at the left spot. There are already some concerns about how he will fit into things on the line. Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com projected starters for each team and listed this as something to watch for the Bolts.
“Forcing top-five pick Joe Alt to switch to the right side is a slight concern and something to monitor,” said Rosenthal.
Alt has all the talent to make this move work but it may take a minute for him to learn with the adjustment. It's a big adjustment for himself but he is fairly confident heading into it all.
"I've been working with [former NFL offensive lineman] Alex Boone up at Training HAUS in Minnesota, that's where I did all of my Combine prep," Alt said. "The biggest thing for me is just getting comfortable, being able to set both in my left and right-hand stance, being just as comfortable as I was at the left at the right-hand side.
If Alt can make the transition work for him, the Bolts could have one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL. Working with Harbaugh should help and the Chargers are primed to surprise a lot of people going forward.
