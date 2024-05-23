Chargers' New Receiver Reveals Biggest Shock Between College and NFL Levels
The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to boost their wide receiver room with the inclusion of rookie talent. The team took USC's Brenden Rice in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, along with Georgia's Ladd McConkey in the second round.
McConkey hopes to be the kind of speedy route runner the Chargers need to open up the possibility of YAC (yards after the catch), or to set up the downfield bombs when defenders are focused on the young receiver.
The hope is both McConkey and Rice can be immediate impactful, but not every player out of college can adapt to the speed of the NFL. While working at OTAs, McConkey spoked about just that. The sheer amout of routes that he has to learn left the young receiver shook.
McConkey spoke to Chargers reporter Hayley Elwood about is opinions on Harbaugh, playing with Justin Herbert, and his transition to the NFL.
McConkey speaks about Coach Sanjay Lal, the wide receiver coach, and how he has been helping teach routes to the young receiver. However, McConkey also alluded to how he thought he knew about route running until he started learning it at the NFL level.
"Coach Sanjay, our receivers coach, has been phenomenal. Helping me dial in my routes...We were talking about that the other day. We thought we studied route running until the NFL."
McConkey understands that playing at the collegiate and professional level is vastly different. The routes he may have run while at Georgia could be a lot more simplified compared to how they are designed in the NFL.
The good news is McConkey also states he is getting the hang of the routes, and the hope is he can be a speedy and dynamic weapon for the offense to evolve even more in the 2024 season.