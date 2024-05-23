Chargers News: Justin Herbert Threatening To Be Fantasy Bust This Year
The Los Angeles Chargers should have a few players on the roster that are taken early in fantasy football drafts, even if they have lost talent this offseason. The biggest name is quarterback Justin Herbert, who has been seen as a fantasy performer throughout his career.
However, it may be time to fade away from Herbert for this coming season due to his lack of weapons. According to Blaine Blontz of FantasyPros, Herbert could see a massive decline in terms of fantasy numbers this season.
"Here is another quarterback with all the talent in the world in his right arm. But the issue here is the players around him and the playcalling. Justin Herbert has lost Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Gerald Everett, and Austin Ekeler. He is left with Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer and rookie Ladd McConkey."
The lack of proven offensive weapons is what could do Herbert in when it comes to drafting this season. While he could still have a good season, he won't be nearly as high in drafts as in previous seasons.
"Justin Herbert must feel like the kid that got left behind in school as the Los Angeles organization revamped the whole team around him. The organization even changed its coaching tree. Jim Harbaugh was brought in for success in a franchise that has failed to reach expectations each of the last few years. His offensive coordinator choice, Greg Roman, ushers in an era of 1980s football where the run game is the key to their success. The combination of new coaching and lackluster pass catchers makes me want to fade Herbert, despite his “must draft” name."
Herbert could be a good steal later in fantasy drafts or even for a two-quarterback league based on his skill set alone. Additionally, the Bolts will likely lean on the running game more this season with Jim Harbaugh as the new head coach. So, until he proves otherwise, the Chargers offense may be a little less powerful than it has been.
