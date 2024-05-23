Chargers News: Analysts Predict LA's Record Post-Schedule Reveal
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the new season with a sense of hope that they haven't had in some time. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh leading the charge, the Bolts are looking to make their mark on the league.
They still have star quarterback Justin Herbert in the fold but will be relying on younger, unproven offensive weapons after an overhaul of personnel. However, an easy schedule could see the Bolts prevail, possibly reaching the playoffs.
Here are some predicts from experts around the football world on where the Bolts will finish in 2024.
Geoff Schwartz of Fox Sports predicted that the team would finish 9-8 on the season.
"I’m a fan of Justin Herbert and, outside of when he plays the Chiefs, I’m rooting for him. I also respect and admire the work new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has done at every place he’s been. He won at the University of San Diego, at Stanford, with the 49ers and most recently, he won a national championship at Michigan. I believe Harbaugh will win plenty in Los Angeles, but not this season. The Chargers have improved their offensive line but have a small margin for error without a variety of passing options for Herbert. The defense has playmakers at all three levels, but I’m not sure about the depth of that unit even though new DC Jesse Minter will have them ready to play each week. All of this screams 8-9 or 9-8 for the Chargers. I will give them the benefit of doubt with Harbaugh and a fourth-place schedule.”
Daniel Popper of The Athletic has the Bolts going 10-7.
“I am buying into the Harbaugh impact. There are some weak spots on the roster. Trying to turn a team completely over in one offseason is pretty much impossible. But I think the Chargers have enough to win some games and make the playoffs in 2024. It certainly helps having a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. The 49ers went 6-10 in 2010. Harbaugh took over in 2011. The 49ers went 13-3 and made it to the NFC Championship Game. I am not predicting that significant of a turnaround. But I think a wild-card berth and 10 wins is realistic. Harbaugh turns around programs. It’s just what he does.”
Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com has them with a win total of 8.2 wins.
Despite an early bye (Week 5), the Chargers’ win share increased by 0.2 wins as a result of the 2024 NFL schedule. With a new coach, front office, offensive tackle, WR group, et al, Los Angeles will likely need some time to get everyone on the same page and build a strong rapport. The schedule does them some favors in this regard, as their hardest four-game sequence (Bengals, Ravens, at Falcons, at Chiefs) doesn’t hit until mid-November. In addition, their final three games — Broncos, at Patriots, at Raiders — currently rank as the second-most favorable of any AFC team.”
Most see the Bolts being competitive this season. Whether it translates to them making the postseason is another story.
