How Many Games Will Chargers Win in Jim Harbaugh's First Season?
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the new season ready to prove people wrong after finishing 5-12 a season ago. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, the Bolts have a new buzz around them and look ready to strike.
While the squad may not be in the elite tier of teams, the Bolts can take advantage of a weaker schedule. Here is a schedule prediction for the Bolts in 2024.
Week 1: vs Las Vegas Raiders: Win
Playing a division opponent in Week 1 can be tough sometimes but it's a chance to start the year on a high note. Los Angeles grabs a massive win to start the Harbaugh era off right.
Week 2: @ Carolina Panthers: Win
Carolina was the worst team in the league last season but they did improve over the offseason. They will give the Bolts a battle but in the end, the better team will come out on top to remain undefeated.
Week 3: @ Pittsburgh Steelers: Win
Los Angeles keeps things rolling here, grabbing a big win on the road against the Steelers. They are familiar with Russell Wilson after he has been in the AFC West the last two years and they get the better of a potential playoff competitor.
Week 4: vs Kansas City Chiefs: Loss
The first matchup between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes should be a fun one. These teams always play each other tough but Kansas City seemingly always finds a way to win. This game is no different, handing the Chargers their first loss.
Week 5: Bye Week
Week 6: @ Denver Broncos: Loss
While we don't know who will be under center for the Broncos at this point, playing in Denver is never easy. Los Angeles drops the game after the bye, seeing them go 1-2 in the division to start.
Week 7: @ Arizona Cardinals: Win
Arizona will be better than they were last season with a healthy Kyler Murray at the quarterback position. But the Chargers have Herbert, who leads the Bolts on a game-winning drive to break the hearts of the Cardinals.
Week 8: vs New Orleans Saints: Win
The Saints are one of the strangest teams in the NFL because any given week they can look dominant or pathetic. Los Angeles gets the bad version of New Orleans this time and it leads to a big blowout at home.
Week 9: @ Cleveland Browns: Loss
The Browns' defense will be a problem for the Bolts in this game, making life rough on Herbert. This is one of the tougher games on the schedule for the Chargers and they fall short of the win.
Week 10: vs Tennessee Titans: Win
Los Angeles avoids dropping two straight again by taking down the Titans. Tennessee beat this team last year so the Chargers get some redemption with the game being at home this time.
Week 11: vs Cincinnati Bengals: Loss
Welcoming the Bengals into town won't be easy but the Bolts could take advantage of a seemingly weak secondary. However, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will get the best of Los Angeles in a physical game that comes down to the final few minutes.
Week 12: vs Baltimore Ravens: Loss
Getting a win in the Har-Bowl would be cool for the Bolts but Baltimore is the better team. They hand the Chargers their second straight loss and third in four games, this time on Monday Night Football.
Week 13: Atlanta Falcons: Win
The Bolts bounce back from a rough stretch of games against an upstart Falcons team. Kirk Cousins should be under center for the birds in this one but the Bolts get the better of them at home.
Week 14: @ Kansas City Chiefs: Loss
Playing in Arrowhead Stadium isn't easy for anyone but the Bolts have held their own, at least until the last few minutes of a game. It's more of the same here as the Chiefs sweep Los Angeles in the season series.
Week 15: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Loss
The Buccaneers should be good again this year and Baker Mayfield will be more comfortable in the offense. He hands the Chargers another loss, putting their playoff hopes in some trouble.
Week 16: vs Denver Broncos: Win
The Broncos are such a wild-card team, especially this late in the season. We don't know who will be under center for them but at this point, it's likely to be rookie Bo Nix. Los Angeles gets some revenge for the earlier season loss and grabs the big win.
Week 17: @ New England Patriots: Win
This game feels somewhat like a trap, especially if the Patriots aren't very good this year. With the Bolts needing a win to stay alive in the playoff picture, they'll need a strong performance in a tough place to place. They find a way to grab the win in Foxborough for the second straight year
Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders: Win
Los Angeles closes out the year with a win over the Raiders on the road to sweep the season series. This gives them 10 wins on the season and possibly a playoff berth depending on how the rest of the year shakes out.
Final Record: 10-7
More Chargers: Chargers Surprising Young OL Listed as Potential Breakout Player in 2024