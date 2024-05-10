Chargers News: Joe Alt Debuts with Brutally Low OROY Odds
When the Los Angeles Chargers made the decision to draft offensive tackle Joe Alt out of Notre Dame with the No.5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they did so with the mindset of him being a cornerstone piece for years to come. Alt gives the Bolts a great resource to protect quarterback Justin Herbert, even if he wasn't the "splashy" pick that many fans wanted.
Los Angeles picked him over some elite wide receivers but Alt may have been the most pro-ready player in the entire draft class. The offensive line for the Bolts was a problem last season so selecting Alt gives them a chance to rectify that issue.
However, Alt was given fairly low odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award by DraftKings Sportsbook. He came in with odds at +30000, which is well below any of the favorites.
Alt is an offensive tackle so the chances of him winning were already low. There has never been an offensive lineman that has won the award, simply based on the fact that quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs tend to win it.
Maybe Alt can create some history but he would need to probably put together the best season that a rookie lineman has ever had. Even then, he likely still wouldn't win the award but stranger things have happened.
