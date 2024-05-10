Chargers News: LA Invites Another Michigan Alum to Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh is bringing his University of Michigan imprint to his new job with yet another old pal.
A source informs Clayton Sayfie of TheWolverines.com that former Michigan cornerback German Green will be joining Los Angeles for the club's rookie minicamp.
As Sayfie notes, aside from Harbaugh, Green will be greeted by several Michigan alums, both on the sidelines and on the field. Harbaugh's coaching staff is littered with Wolverines vets, from defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to defensive line coach Mike Elston and secondary coach Steve Clinkscale. On the field, Green will be joined by linebacker Junior Colson, wide receiver Cornelius Johnson and offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart.
A 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior defensive back out of Desoto, Texas, Green logged three total tackles with Michigan last season (two solo, one assisted). Though he wasn't a core part of Harbaugh's College Football Playoff national championship team, clearly Harbaugh, Minter and Elston saw enough that they liked with their four-year Wolverine that they wanted to give him a look at the next level. Even if he doesn't survive to make the Bolts' 53-man standard roster, there's still a chance he can become a practice squad player and hope for an eventual injury-necessitated call-up.
