Chargers News: Joe Hortiz Ranked Toward Bottom of GM Rankings Despite High Potential Moves
The Los Angeles Chargers entered this offseason looking for real change. Following some poor season, the team elected to move on from their head coach and general manager.
Jim Harbaugh was brought in to lead the team forward as the head coach and Joe Hortiz as the general manager. The new regime in Los Angeles has made some high-potential moves so far but Hortiz will be the main one to bear the weight of the on-field results, at least at first.
Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network ranked every NFL general manager and listed Hortiz toward the bottom of his list. His reasoning mainly focused on the fact that Hortiz hasn't been with the Bolts for very long despite the solid moves that he has made so far.
"Telesco’s replacement, Joe Hortiz, hasn’t done much for us to judge.The longtime Baltimore Ravens personnel man stuck to positional value by drafting OT Joe Alt and WR Ladd McConkey with his first two picks, but the Los Angeles Chargers didn’t do anything of note in free agency. How Hortiz executes Jim Harbaugh’s vision will determine his future in Los Angeles."
So far, Hortiz has done very well on paper with his drafting and free-agency signings. He has gone with value rather than any home run hitters, which is a good sign for someone who just took over.
The Chargers are looking at their rebuild with a sense of urgency but they also understand that it may take a minute for things to fall into place. The organization isn't looking to use all of the bullets in their chamber right away and would rather build sustained success over time.
This coming season will tell us a lot about how Hortiz is as a general manager so we will have a better idea of how to judge him. If the Bolts can show improvement on the field, it will be a win for everyone, including Hortiz himself.
