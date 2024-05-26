Chargers News: Three Bolts Are Already NFL Royalty
The Los Angeles Chargers look forward to an incredible 2024 season. The Bolts will turn the page on 2023 and focus on a great 2024 with a formidable roster on their side. Their roster may not be the best on paper; however, they lack no NFL royalty.
The Chargers have three players on their roster whose fathers found great success in the NFL. These youngsters and Bolts will look to carve a path on their own this time. The three Chargers are Asante Samuel Jr., Brenden Rice, and Joe Alt, the 2024 No. 5 overall pick.
These three players' fathers did their job, and then some, in the NFL. Starting with the big man Alt, his father, John Alt, is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame and earned two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro selection in his 13-year career.
As for Asante Samuel Jr.'s father, Asante Samuel, he was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, and one-time first-team All-Pro as a member of the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Atlanta Falcons.
Brenden Rice's father did well; you might know him; he goes by the name of Jerry Rice. He's only a 13-time Pro Bowler, 12-time All-Pro, the NFL's All-Time receiving yards leader, and a three-time Super Bowl champion.
These three players, especially Rice, may have much to live up to, but the Chargers don't expect these guys to be the next version of their fathers. The Chargers will be in a great spot as long as these three players and the rest do their job and are competent.
A lot may ride on these three as the Botls approach the 2024 season.
