Chargers News: Undrafted Free Agent Tackle Waived
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up 20 undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft. Most of these players will likely face an uphill battle making the 53-man roster, but some might be retained as developmental players that can be added to the practice squad.
The Chargers are currently involved in OTAs (organized team activities), and they have already decided to waive one of the 20 undrafted free agents that were acquired after the draft.
The team announced via their social media account that tackle Tyler Smith has officially been waived.
Smith played for Western Carolina and was awarded a first-team All-Southern Conference nod for the 2023 season. At 6'6" and 310 lbs, he has the build to be a good tackle but will need more time to develop his skills.
Smith being waived does not mean that he cannot be retained by the Chargers and find himself on the practice squad.
He will have a much harder time stealing a tackle job away from Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, Trey Pipkins, with Foster Sarell. Even though the line appears to be set, depth is always needed. Smith will just have to work harder to ensure he gets a shot to at least be retained by the Chargers for practice squad purposes.