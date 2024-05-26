Chargers News: Watch Mic'd Up DC Motivate Players During OTAs
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2024 season with a whole new regime. The Chargers got a new toy this offseason, and he goes by the name of Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh came over from Michigan University after leading them to their first national title this century.
The 60-year-old coach will now look to do the same with the Bolts, so he brought some of his assistants and coaches to Los Angeles. One of the coaches he didn't hesitate to bring with him was defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Minter will enter his first year as the Bolts' defensive maestro, and some high hopes will be placed on him and the defense.
The Chargers are actively working on improving their defense in OTAs. Minter is playing a key role in this process, focusing on building relationships with the players and establishing a strong team culture.
This season will be Minter's second go around in the NFL but his first as a defensive coordinator at the pro level. To no one's surprise, his first stint in the NFL came with the Baltimore Ravens as a defensive assistant, assistant defensive backs coach, and defensive backs coach from 2017-20.
The 41-year-old coordinator is no stranger to building a stallworth-type defense. Last season in Ann Arbor, he led Michigan to a top-ranked defense in the country, allowing just 247.0 total net yards per game and ranked No. 2 in the nation over his two-season span as defensive coordinator for the Wolverines (268.8).
Minter holds close to two decades of experience on the defensive side of the ball, and so far, things look promising.
More Chargers: Chargers Big Free Agent Signee Labeled As Bounce-Back Candidate For 2024