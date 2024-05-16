Chargers News: Why Joe Hortiz Drafted Joe Alt, Not a WR, in First Round
The Los Angeles Chargers decided to choose Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bolstering the O-line is always a good move, but many were critical of the decision considering the lack of wide receiver talent that is currently available on the team.
The big reason why new general manager Joe Hortiz decided to protect Justin Herbert more is the faith he has with the current receivers. Hortiz joined the "Kay Adams Show," where he revealed that the Chargers have a good enough unit that they felt comfortable to skip on the position early on in the draft.
Hortiz was asked by Adams about what was the strategy or reasoning behind taking Alt with the No. 5 overall pick, and was upcoming second-year receiver Quentin Johnston a factor in that decision.
Hortiz stated, "Quentin was a player that we liked in Baltimore as well, last year...the one thing when you look at him, coming out of college, he was an elite size, speed, athlete....he can do some rare things at his size."
Johnston comes in at 6'4" 215 lbs and has the size that is perfect for Herbert to throw contested catches to. Hortiz and Harbaugh know what Johnston can do and opted to go with transforming him into the type of WR1 the team needs. Oddly enough, Hortiz praised the young receiver but was hesitant to designate him as a WR1.
This could be because of Johnston's rough rookie year. He secured 431 yards and two touchdowns, which are not the best numbers in the world. However, he was a rookie and was thrown into the proverbial fire.
Both Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer were hurt, and Johnston had to hurry into a role that he was not prepared for. Now, he will benefit from having a much better cast around him.