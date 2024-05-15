Chargers News: Joe Hortiz Hesitant on Calling Quentin Johnston WR1
The Los Angeles Chargers did not choose to select a wide receiver with their No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and instead went with a top-rated offensive lineman prospect from Notre Dame, Joe Alt. The selection wasn't that surprising, as the OL needs to be bolstered to protect quarterback Justin Herbert.
Still, the choice to not select a top-level wide receiver prospect could come back to haunt them. Then again, general manager Joe Hortiz was busy securing some veteran talent, especially in recent weeks, as the Chargers signed former Panthers wide receiver D.J. Chark and brought in more receivers for visits.
The current room consists of upcoming second-year pro-Quentin Johnston, and Joshua Palmer, and rookies Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice.
Johnston was heavily criticized for his 2023 season, despite being a rookie who had to be thrown into the proverbial fire. When both Palmer and Keenan Allen were hurt, the team had no choice but to throw Johnston in.
Johnston would secure 431 yards and two touchdowns in a rather mediocre season. This has led to questions about his ability to become a starting and dependable wide receiver, with Hortiz being a bit hesitant about naming him as WR1 during a recent interview.
During a conversation between Hortiz and Kay Adams, Hortiz was a bit hesitant about giving Johnston the designation as a WR1.
Hortiz was asked by Adams if he views Johnston as WR1, and the Chargers GM offered a blunt response. According to Hortiz, "It's up to Quentin what he becomes. We're gonna push him, and work with him, and develop him. But I'm not going to anoint Quentin as anything. Quentin is going to develop and show what he is to the league."
The hope is Johnston can emerge and have an amazing second year in the NFL, but he will need to work on his drops for that to happen. Creating separation would go a long way as well considering he has the right kind of height to leap up for contested balls from Herbert, or simply burn opposing defenders on the way for an easy touchdown.