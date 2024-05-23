Former Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley Opens Up About Bolts Departure
Following another poor season, the Los Angeles Chargers relieved former head coach Brandon Staley of his duties. Staley got the team to the postseason one time but they saw a collapse in the second half of the game, leading to a terrible exit.
Staley wasn't able to maximize the roster and it ultimately was his undoing. He has since signed on with the San Francisco 49ers as the assistant head coach and is thankful for the next step in his NFL journey.
Speaking with The Mercury News, Staley reflected on his time with the Chargers. He is thankful for it but understands that it needed to come to a conclusion.
“I don’t think looking at it as a reset is a bad thing,” Staley said of his career path. “Playing quarterback, when you reset, it gives you pause to move on to the next thing.”
Staley is looking to get his name back on higher ground following his departure from the Chargers. His teams never amounted to anything and it became too much for the Bolts to keep him around.
You take a deep look at all of it. You have to unpack it the right way. You have to take time to do that, which I did,” Staley said of getting fired. “You have to talk to a lot of different people who can help you. I read a lot. I worked out a lot. I was with my kids. Through all that, doing it the right way, it led me to an opportunity here and I was ready for it.”
He was once one of the hottest names around NFL circles so the hope is that he can get back to that point. While things didn't work out well with the Chargers, it doesn't mean he can't be successful elsewhere.
