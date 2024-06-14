Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh On Same Page As Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa In One Crucial Area
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the offseason with one of the worst cap space situations in the entire league. But through clever moves, albeit some tough decisions, the Chargers now have one of the better ones.
They decided to keep star defensive ends Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa around while coming to terms with new contracts with them. This helps the Bolts stay relevant entering the first season under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, giving the Chargers some real firepower.
Harbaugh has brought a new buzz to the table and it seems that the stars are resonating with it. Both Mack and Bosa are devoted to winning and Harbaugh seems to be on the same page with them.
Having the stars on the same page as the coach gives the Chargers some real credibility entering the season. They have a semi-easy schedule to work with this year, giving them a chance to surprise some this season.
If the team can perform well on the field, the Harbaugh hiring will be seen in a good light. While it may take some time for them to be true Super Bowl contenders, the Chargers have the feeling of being a sleeping giant in the NFL going forward.
