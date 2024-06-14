Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Provides Injury Update on Gus Edwards
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said it's 'likely' new running back Gus Edwards will be ready to join the team once training camp starts, he told reporters Edwards signed with the Chargers at the beginning of free agency on a two-year deal, but he has been unable to participate in OTAs so far as he deals with an injury.
"It's been great with Gus, he's an incredible worker. Incremental gains, that's what we're after. He's on a really good track, can't wait to see when he's back to 100% capability," Harbaugh said Thursday.
Edwards joined the Chargers this offseason after spending his entire career so far with the Baltimore Ravens. Edwards posted career-highs in nearly every statistical category with the Ravens in 2023, carrying the ball 198 times for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He also caught 12 passes for 180 yards, both career-highs as well. He has accumulated 699 carries for 3,395 yards and 26 touchdowns at an average of 4.9 yards per carry over his career.
On the Chargers, Edwards has reunited with former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, as well as former teammates J.K. Dobbins, Hayden Hurst, and Bradley Bozeman. He figures to be a part of a revamped Chargers offense that focuses more on the run, especially with Roman as the team's offensive coordinator.
The Chargers will want Edwards healthy as he is by far the most experienced running back on the Chargers. While Dobbins has potential, he has only been healthy for one full NFL season. After Dobbins, Kimani Vidal is a rookie and Isaiah Spiller has seen limited action on the field so far.
