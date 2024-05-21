Chargers News: NaVorro Bowman on Linebacker Room, 'There's No Real Weak Point'
The Los Angeles Chargers might look like a completely new team heading into the 2024 season. Despite overhauling the coaching staff with Jim Harbaugh at the helm, the team has undergone significant changes to the players added as well.
One of the groups that should look much different in 2024 is the linebacker room. The Chargers experienced some losses to the unit, as Eric Kendricks was released, and agreed to terms with the
Cowboys. Amen Ogbongbemiga left and signed with the Bears, and Kenneth Murray Jr. signed with the Titans.
The good news is that the Chargers were able to bring back former Bolts linebacker Denzel Perryman, who will add a ton of veteran knowledge to younger players like Junior Colson, who was drafted by the team in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The team also has a new linebackers coach in longtime NFL player NaVorro Bowman. Bowman spoke about the players he is in charge of, and how the unit has no "real weak point."
Bowman spoke to reporters about the new linebacker unit, stating, "I love our room. It's a great room, got a lot of competition. I look forward to what's coming up next."
"Iron sharpens iron type of thing. There's no real weak point in our room. Everyone is hungry and the competition level is very high. I think everyone understands that in our room," Bowman added.
The good news is that it sounds like Bowman's unit is ready to instill the properties of toughness that Coach Harbaugh is known to preach. It remains to be seen what the defense can do, but with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Perryman back in the fold — this could be a dangerous unit.