Predicting Chargers 2024 Primetime Games
There is a ton of excitement surroudning the Los Angeles Chargers this season, especially after the team brought in new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh previously coached the San Francisco 49ers, and took them to the Super Bowl, only to be defeated by his brother John and the Ravens.
Harbaugh then left the NFL for the college world, where he built up the Michigan Wolverines into a force in the NCAA. The team secured a National Championship, and Harbaugh is now back in the pro leagues to chase another Super Bowl win.
With a brand-new coaching staff and the No. 5 overall pick in Joe Alt, many believe that the Chargers might turn their fortunes around and make the playoffs in the first year under Harbaugh. That said, here are the preidictions for the Chargers primetime games.
1. Chargers vs Ravens
There might be no other more exciting matchup for the Chargers than the "Harbaugh Bowl." Jim Harbaugh likely has a chip on his shoulder against his older brother, who defeated his former NFL team in the Super Bowl. Also, being that Jim and John Harbaugh are brothers, it would be presumed that sibling bragging rights are on the line. The "Harbaugh Bowl" might be the perfect season opener for Sunday night or Monday night.
2. Chargers vs Chiefs
The Chargers and Chiefs have a heated rivalry, and always will. However, the stakes of their rivalry might be heightened simply because the Bolts have become one of the most talked about teams in the AFC West. Yes, the Chiefs are still the Super Bowl favorites, but it would be great to see if the Chargers can knock off their rivals under the primetime lights.
3. Chargers vs Titans
The Chargers have a new-look team, as do the Titans. The Titans allowed former head coach Mike Vrabel to walk, and they brought in former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to run the team. Not only that, but they have some new offensive firepower in wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, along with running back Tony Pollard. This could be one of the highest-scoring games in 2024 and should be slated for a primetime slot.