Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Proves Commitment to Players with Viral Phone Call
Newly-hired Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh seems to already be happy to go above and beyond for his players.
During a Twitch livestream, second-year L.A. linebacker Daiyan Henley decided to call Harbaugh out of the blue. He settled on his new head coach.
“Because Jim an old dude, he might be sleeping," Henley cautioned his Twitch audience. "He didn't even answer," a glum Henley noted after making the call.
Five minutes later, however, Harbaugh did call him back – despite being in attendance at Tom Brady's (very funny) Netflix roast.
After they exchanged a few platitudes and Harbaugh greeted the Twitch audience, the call ended and Harbaugh returned to the Brady roast. An amped Henley decided to commemorate the moment.
"Celebratory music, we're taking it back," Henley said, while cuing some, well, celebratory music. "My coach is cooler than yours!"
Harbaugh has already been marching to the beat of a different drum since touching down in Los Angeles in February. First, he and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman opted to emulate Harbaugh's favorite TV show, "The Rockford Files," renting a pair of campers and parking them across from Huntington Beach.
Next, he (and new GM Joe Hortiz) opted to focus on smash mouth football additions through the draft. Now, he's ditching Tom Brady Netflix specials to call back his players on random spring Sunday nights.
