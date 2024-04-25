Chargers News: Mock Anticipates LA Trading Back, Shoring Up Both Ends Of Field
Should new top Los Angeles Chargers decision makers Joe Cronin and Jim Harbaugh go all-in on bolstering the Bolts with even more cost-effective young depth in this year's NFL draft, set to tip off tomorrow? LA has been rumored to be amenable to moving down from its #5 pick tomorrow.
Alex Katson of Chargers Wire predicts that LA will trade down from the selection, and will instead opt to draft Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu with the #11 pick, to give Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert some added protection.
"In this scenario, quarterbacks go with the first three picks before Arizona chooses Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.," Katson writes. "That gives Los Angeles a prime opportunity to trade down with Minnesota, who comes up to #5 to grab their quarterback of the future."
"With wide receivers Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze also off the board by the time the Chargers come on the clock at #11, Los Angeles pivots to the offensive line," Katson continues. "The Chargers sent offensive line coach Mike Devlin to Washington’s pro day in late March, where he helped orchestrate the drills with Fautanu and right tackle Roger Rosengarten."
"Fautanu can play tackle or guard at a high level. For the Chargers, he likely pushes Jamaree Salyer for the right guard spot, with designs on taking over at right tackle in 2025 if Trey Pipkins cannot bounce back from a rough 2023 season," Katson adds. "Pipkins becomes much easier to move on from after the 2024 season."
Katson posits that, as an added bonus of this move backwards, Los Angeles will also look for defensive help elsewhere in the first round, drafting Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins.
"While the Kristian Fulton signing makes cornerback a slightly less glaring need for the Chargers, they still need a long-term option at the position," Katson opines. "Both Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr. will be free agents after the 2024 season. Neither have shown the ability to be a consistent CB1 in the NFL, either."
"Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was among the Chargers contingent in attendance at Clemson’s pro day, one of the only stops he made during this year’s circuit," Katson concludes. "Wiggins is a natural Cover 3 corner who the Chargers also visited during the season, when Clemson played Florida State at the end of September."
The entire mock draft is well worth checking out in full!
