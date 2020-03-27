Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor Works Out with Free Agent Cam Newton

The Los Angeles Chargers do not currently have plans for free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. The team's presumptive starter for 2020, Tyrod Taylor, has other ideas.

Thursday night, Taylor posted photos of a workout with Newton to his Instagram account.

Newton became a free agent when the Carolina Panthers released him earlier this week, ending a nine-year run with the franchise. A former MVP with a Super Bowl appearance in his recent past, Newton would normally garner massive interest on the open market.

However, the veteran signal-caller has undergone two major surgeries over the past 16 months, one on his throwing shoulder and the other on his foot. Though it appears he has recovered from those injuries, NFL teams cannot bring in players for physicals due to travel and facility restrictions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That lack of access to medical staffs will keep at least some front offices from seriously considering Newton as long as those limitations remain in place.

Still, quarterbacks of Newton's caliber remain hard to find even under the best circumstances. While he might no longer possess the pure physical dominance of his younger years, he can still perform at a high level. The Chargers like what Taylor has to offer and the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft has several quarterbacks worth considering with the no 6 overall pick, but none of those options can do more for the team in 2020 than a healthy Newton. Los Angeles' roster features talent all over the offense and defense. It just needs the right player behind center.

Whether the Chargers will change their approach to Newton remains unclear. But by all indications, he looks ready for football.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH