Chargers defense needs to slow down Chiefs running backs

The Chargers defense will face a challenging task on Thursday when they face quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense for the second time this season.

One area that the Chiefs have grown from the last time these teams met is their ability to win even if receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce aren't the primary weapons.

Last Sunday against the Raiders, Hill and Kelce combined for seven catches for 103 yards while the three running backs KC used had 170 yards of offense and four touchdowns.

"We definitely got to identify where those threats are at, and obviously, they're big producers for that offense," Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said.

It is no secret that the Chargers have struggled against talented running backs this season. For most of the season, they were last in the NFL against the run, but lately, there has been an improvement.

They have held Najee Harris, Joe Mixon, and Saquon Barkley to under 65 rushing yards each. While also giving up 137 yards to Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams between the Pittsburgh and Cincinnati matchup.

"Main objective coming into the game is making sure that we stopped the run early," Hill said.

These two teams last met in September when the Chargers gave up over 186 rushing yards. It was a type of bend don't break style. They gave up a lot of rushing yards but didn't give up many touchdowns.

The plan is obviously going to be different this week especially with some of the running backs on the Chiefs roster.

They just recently had Clyde Edwards-Helaire return from a knee injury. The former LSU back had scored three rushing touchdowns and racked up 200 total yards.

Darrel Williams is their second back on the depth chart. He picked up the slack when Edwards-Helaire was out with the injury. Two weeks ago against the Broncos, Williams was the Chiefs' leading receiver with three catches for 60 yards.

There will be a familiar face on the field Thursday in running back Derrick Gore. He was with the Chargers for two practice squad stints in 2019 and 2020. He rushed for a 51-yard touchdown on Sunday.

"They got some good running backs in the backfield, and they could be dangerous in that aspect of the game as well," Chargers linebacker Kyzir White said.

While needing to be watching out for Kelce and Hill, the Chargers need to have all offensive playmakers ahead of them. Kansas City is starting to bet opponents by spreading the football around.

They are using multiple tight ends, receivers, and backs in their offense. It is going to take a complete performance by the defense to slow down the backs.

"I feel like they're one of the best offenses in NFL," White said. "I feel like when we played them what was that week three felt like they were really good. I think they've gotten better chemistry now."

Allen Activated

The Chargers made a positive move on Tuesday when they activated receiver Keenan Allen. That means the offense gets their second most important player behind quarterback Justin Herbert.

Allen had to miss Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. The offense was able to pick up the slack with Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Injury report. Limited: TE Jared Cook (quad), RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), S Alohi Gilman (quad), S Derwin James (hamstring), DT Justin Jones (ankle/knee), DT Linval Joseph (shoulder), DB Trey Marshall (ankle/hand), TE Donald Parham (knee), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), WR Mike Williams (heel).