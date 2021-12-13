Chargers grades after their victory against the Giants

Chargers needed to get in win and get out. They did it.

The Chargers improved to 8-5 on the year after a victory over the New York Giants (4-9). The offense and defense held it down against what felt like a trap game for the home side, but they handled their business.

Here are the grades for each positional group:

Quarterback: A+

Justin Herbert’s 59-yard bomb to Jalen Guyton alone was an A+.

Running backs: A

Austin Ekeler scored his 16th touchdown of the season. Plus, Josh Kelley and Justin Jackson added 68 yards on 19 carries.

Receivers: A+

Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, and Josh Palmer combined for 14 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight ends: A

Jared Cook, Stephen Anderson, and Donald Parham each had a catch plus a good touchdown grab by Cook.

Offensive line: B+

Herbert took two sacks, and four hits, but they open holes for the backs and gave him time to throw.

Defensive line: B+

They swarmed the Giants all day and held Saquon Barkley to 64 yards rushing.

Edge rushers: A

Joey Bosa had his fifth strip sack of the season plus it was recovered by the defense.

Linebackers: B+

15 tackles between Kyzir White and Drue Tranquill. White now is over 100 tackles for the season joining Derwin James.

Secondary: B+

One hiccup, which was the Kyle Rudolph 60-yarder. They played well and even batted down ten passes.

Special teams: B

Dustin Hopkins went three for three. They didn’t allow New York to complete the fake punt. BUT they did have a weird Ty Long punt and couldn’t recover an onside kick.

Coaching: A

Even with no Keenan Allen and Derwin James the team was still in sync.

Next opportunity: C

They get the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be the division deciding game. The Chargers beat the Chiefs in week three. KC has been better the last few weeks, so expect a fight.