Chargers hire former ST Ryan Ficken from Minnesota

The Chargers have found their special teams coach in Ryan Ficken, according to the Chargers. He has been with the Vikings organization for 15 years in some assistant capacity until becoming their special teams coordinator last season.

In 2020, the Vikings special teams unit struggled in all areas, so the team decided to part ways with then coordinator Marwan Maalouf and promoted Ficken. There was an overhaul with new returners, placekicker, and punter.

The punting net yards went from 38 to 43 in one season. Adding returner Dede Westbrook improved their punt return nearly double to 8.3-yards per return. They also went from a kickoff return of 26.2 to 28.3 making a big difference.

Ficken was only on the job for one season but made changes that vastly improved their special teams unit. It wasn’t an easy hire either because, according to Pelissero, “He initially was blocked, but L.A. pursued him hard and got him.”

There is some turnover right now in Minnesota with a new coaching staff coming in, so it was unknown if Ficken would have stayed with the new staff. Now he moves to Los Angeles to help improve the Chargers special teams unit.

The Chargers fired former special teams coach Derius Swinton after one season. Special teams improved with him as the coach in several areas, but it wasn’t the growth that the Chargers brass felt deserved another season.

“It just didn’t quite work out, as far as being the perfect fit for what he’s (head coach Brandon Staley) looking for,” general manager Tom Telesco said. “This is a tough business. But I also do believe both Derius and [former Assistant Special Teams Coach] Mayur [Chaudhari], they’re good coaches. They did a good job for us.”

They added a firecracker returner in veteran returner Andre Roberts midseason. He was able to turn things around quickly and gave the Chargers numerous big returns.

The team also signed Dustin Hopkins midseason after being cut by the now Washington Commanders. Hopkins improved the field goal kicking going 18 for 20 and 30 for 32 on extra points.

It will be interesting to see if the Chargers brass and Ficken decide to keep both as they are slated to hit free agency in 2022.

As far as punting, that has still been a struggle for the Chargers unit. Their net average was 36.5, while they were seventh-worst in punt average with 44.2 yards. Ty Long has been the Chargers punter for three seasons, so it will be something to monitor if the team makes a move there.

The Chargers also featured a lot of young players in their units. Some players like Amen Ogbongbemiga, Nick Niemann, and Kemon Hall showed some good stuff. Here is where Ficken will have a tough job: filling out the units with serviceable players.

“I do think that a lot of the young players that we used this year, those guys have the traits that we’re looking for on special team — they’re fast, they’re long, they hit, they’re aggressive, they bring a lot of energy to covering kicks and punts. We do have some pieces there,” Telesco said.