Chargers C Corey Linsley nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award

A special honor is bestowed on 32 players, one from each team, every season, with only one being selected at the NFL Honors ceremony in February. The honor is being nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The Chargers selected center Corey Linsley as their nominee for the award.

This award is considered one of the most prestigious honors in the NFL, and it recognizes NFL players who have exhibited excellence on the field and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game.

"The biggest thing is the publicity that goes to CASA and the awareness [that's generated]," Linsley said. "Maybe people that haven't heard of CASA before or maybe don't know about it are now interested — whether it's because they want to become advocates or they want to donate and make a financial impact. That's the most important thing about it."

Linsley and his wife, Anna, have been working with CASA since he was a member of the Green Bay Packers. CASA stands for "Court Appointed Special Advocate," which means that when kids are in child protective services, they need someone to speak for them in court, so the Linsley's are that voice.

During the offseason, Linsley signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, which meant moving to Southern California. The first thing they did was reach out to the CASA and let them know they wanted to help.

"They had made a huge impact in Green Bay with their CASA cause," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley explained. "For him to come to Southern California and to immerse himself not only within our team, but within our community in such a short time, I think that just says so much about him and Anna and their family, and what it means to them to be a part of something, and to really make an impact on something that's really important for them."

A little boy came up to Linsley and tells him, "I have something to tell you."

"What is going on?" Linsley responds.

"You are the Chargers 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee," the boy said.

Linsley thanks him for giving him the news and fist bumps him. Even in the Chargers' video on their social media of the announcement, Linsley says it is an honor, but it means more that CASA gets the exposure.

"When we had our cases, it was rewarding to be that constant pillar in those kids' lives," Linsley said about what is the most rewarding thing about his service. "That was a rewarding experience. It's not about me or my wife, but it's about the position that we're in to be able to give back and give that publicity to CASA. Get the media and the word out there and the great thing those people do. CASA is all across the country, and we've been fortunate to be involved with three great organizations."

There are six Ohio State alumni, Linsley's alma mater, nominated for this award.

"I feel like it speaks a lot for where we came from," Linsley explained. "Again, when we were at OSU it was something that big emphasis was put on that, and a lot of us carried it into the NFL, want to give back whether it's your hometown or community whatever those guys putting their emphasis on, I think it speaks highly of the character of guys that we have."

He remembers donating time for community service in high school, but it was more about what he did while being a Buckeye. He recalled his former head coach Jim Tressel having the players visit hospitals and meet with people going through cancer. Linsley said it is something that has stuck with him since he left school, and that is why he continues to donate his time to the community.

"So proud of the player that he is, the leader that he is, and the person that he is," Staley said. "I think he's the perfect embodiment of a Walter Payton Man of the Year."

Back Turned

When quarterback Justin Herbert calls a play, nine players are huddled up watching him except Linsley. He has his back turned to the huddle while both leaning in to listen to the play call and watching how the defense is lining up.

He is watching to see what personnel changes are happening. How they are lining up and seeing how he can best help his quarterback.

"Some of it was because [Packers QB] Aaron [Rodgers] loves to go on a quick cadence and give his quick line to catch the defense with 12 guys on the field," Linsley said. "I guess that spurt a little of it to looking over at the sideline and seeing them, change their personal so we can catch them. I don't do it for attention. I felt like it was a little bit of an advantage. I can tell the guys in the huddle the changes."

Linsley is one of the best centers in the NFL and has been a big help for Herbert. He is another set of eyes for the young quarterback.

"I'd like to think that it pays off every week," Linsley said. "Especially in our protection plan, we might be blocking a certain way that's different. In the run fit, we might have a new tight end or new fullback in the game that needs to know what to be alert for with the certain defensive personnel. I like to think it makes a little bit of a difference in those areas."

He is a big reason why the offensive line has improved.

The Chargers are 7-5, which means they are in the hunt for a wildcard spot. Regardless, the team is looking more at what they can improve on moving forward than giving themselves a pat on the back.

"I feel like the biggest thing for us is it shows that we are in the fight, but you know, like [Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley touched on today, we haven't won back-to-back games since the bye, and that's something we have to do," Linsley said. "We still have a ton of stuff to work on, we're still growing."

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Injury report. DNP: OLB Kyler Fackrell (knee), S Alohi Gilman (quad). Limited: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), DT Justin Jones (ankle), DT Linval Joseph (shoulder), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion). Full: C Corey Linsley (back), G Matt Feiler (ankle) DB Trey Marshall (ankle).