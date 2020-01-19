Philip Rivers Moves Family from San Diego, Clouding Future with Chargers

Though the Los Angeles Chargers have yet to make an official decision on Philip Rivers' future with the organization, the quarterback and his family have moved from their longtime home in San Diego to Florida.

ABC 10's Ben Higgins and ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Since the Chargers acquired Rivers on draft day in 2004, he and his wife Tiffany have made their home in San Diego. That remained the case when the franchise relocated to the Los Angeles market prior to the 2017 season, with Rivers commuting roughly 87 miles to and from the team's practice facilities in Costa Mesa, California. Though an unusual arrangement, Chargers officials expressed their comfort with the approach both publicly and privately due in large part to Rivers' ability to maximize his time in the building.

The departure from San Diego doesn't guarantee that Rivers will not return to the Chargers next season, but it suggests the two sides have moved closer to a separation. General manager Tom Telesco said during his season-closing press conference that he would like to have a decision made well in advance of March 18, the first day of the new league year and the start of free agency.

Rivers, who turned 38 in December, will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career later this year. Due to his age and contract status, the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback spent the majority of the 2019 season fielding questions about his future with the Chargers and interest in continuing his NFL career. After sidestepping the questions for months, Rivers eventually declared his intentions during the final weeks of the year.

"As I stand today, as long as somebody wants me, I'll be playing somewhere," he said following the team's season finale. "But shoot, in a month, I don't know. I may be ready to put on a headset and call a play. I don't know. I really don't. But as honest as I can answer right now, if one of 32 teams want me and it's the right situation, and I can start that 225th game in a row, I'll be running out there."

If the Chargers' 2020 plans no longer include Rivers, it appears he is willing to continue his career elsewhere.

