With defense needing a lift, Chargers GM Tom Telesco indicates he won't waiver from structuring offense

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco spoke with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine for the first time since his end-of-season press conference.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco took to the podium Tuesday inside the Indianapolis Convention Center, fielding questions from local and national reporters about the team's offseason vision and preparation tactics ahead of the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

Last year's combine was scrapped due to the spread of COVID-19. That forced teams to miss out on combine medical checks and in-person interviews, having to solely shift their evaluations to pro days.

However, with the combine back in full swing, Telesco shared the value that the showcase event truly serves.

"It's always great coming back to Indianapolis," Telesco said. "The one thing I do like about the combine – and it really has nothing to do with the players working out – I'm around the coaches and the scouts, really 24/7. We talk football all day long. You get really immersed into it.

"As far as all the timed drills, the measurements, the interviews, those are really important. And obviously, I don’t see it (medical checks) and you guys don't see it – the medical portion of the combine is so important to every team that's here."

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

While Telesco remained tight-lipped Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis when questions surfaced regarding team concepts and roster plans – which is no different than any other combine press conference – he did give a few responses that stood out.

“This year we can attack a little bit differently because we do have a lot of cap space and we do have a quarterback on a rookie deal," Telesco said. "The goal every year is the same. The goal is to challenge and compete for a championship."

Telesco's tenure as general manager of the Chargers can be summarized as one that is relatively reserved. Perhaps you could say he's not inclined to spend money on just anybody, which is wise at times. So many teams fork out multi-year contracts in free agency each offseason that come back to haunt them years later.

However, the Chargers are set up this offseason in a position they've very rarely been situated in. They have $53.6 million in cap space, marking the third-most in the NFL.

Perhaps, this is the Chargers' time to "win the offseason" with the vision of leading towards better results on the field.

Telesco indicated at his end-of-season press conference that just because they have cap space, doesn’t mean they'll go overboard in spending. Cap space rolls over into the following season, so if the Chargers don’t operate like a team with money to burn, it will roll over to their cap space for the 2023 season.

But Telesco's comments at the combine specify that another thing could be on the horizon as it pertains to free agency and the draft.

Aug 22, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco reacts during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s not rocket science, we got to protect the quarterback and make sure there’s enough weapons and that’s what we’re gonna do this offseason," Telesco said. "The focus can’t just be on one side of the ball — it’s got to be on both. I want to make sure on offense we don’t take a step back.”

The Chargers finished the 2021 campaign fifth in points per game (27.9), while the defense finished 30th in points allowed per game (27).

As the Chargers defense needs a facelift, Telesco said that won't drift his attention away from ensuring the offense remains a top unit in football.

What that means is yet to be seen. But wide receiver Mike Williams is a pending free agent, coming off a season that included 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Chargers could also explore options to solidify the right tackle spot. Bryan Bulaga has a cap hit this season of $14 million following a year in which he only played one game. If he's released as a cap cut causality, that would leave Storm Norton for the position, who showed he still needs to refine his game in pass protection.

Even as the Chargers are in play to bring in a handful of news starters on defense, Telesco has a goal to continue surrounding quarterback Justin Herbert with the adequate pieces to score in bunches this season.

