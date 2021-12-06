Chargers place WR Keenan Allen on COVID list

Chargers receiver was placed on the list Monday afternoon

On Monday afternoon, the Chargers placed star receiver Keenan Allen on the COVID list.

“He’s day-to-day right now, and hopefully we’ll have some good news on him in the next few days,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said.

Allen is vaccinated and still has a chance to play on Sunday. He just needs to have two negative tests 24 hours apart to play against the Giants.

Allen has been a big part of the Chargers offense again this season. He has recorded 86 catches for 929 yards and four touchdowns. He is coming off a two-touchdown performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chargers have a short week after the Giants matchup it is a quick turnaround to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

According to NFL Network, Allen was one of 11 players that were placed on the COVID list on Monday.

Injury Roundup

Staley mentioned that edge rusher Joey Bosa was cleared on Sunday and didn’t have a concussion. He is day-to-day, and he anticipates seeing the edge rusher practice on Wednesday.

According to Staley, defensive tackle Justin Jones went out with a knee and ankle injury. He said he expects Jones to practice in a limited capacity.

Running back Austin Ekeler walked off limping late in the fourth quarter. Staley said, “just a lot of bumps and bruises from the game,” and he expects the running back to practice on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph is on the COVID list, but Staley expects him to be back at practice on Wednesday.

Rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is still in concussion protocol.