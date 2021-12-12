Chargers WR Mike Williams vs. Giants CB James Bradberry matchup to watch on Sunday

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Mike Williams vs. James Bradberry Is a Matchup to Watch Sunday

    There will be three matchups to watch for on Sunday.
    The Chargers will face the New York Giants on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Giants come in with a 4-8 record and haven’t been playing good football as of late, but this has the potential for a trap game, especially with Kansas City coming in on Thursday.

    The team says they are focused on the task at hand, which is playing against the Giants. They will need a big performance especially being down a couple of players.

    Here are three matchups that will decide the game on Sunday.

    Mike Williams vs. James Bradberry

    It is easy to see that the Chargers offense had relayed heavily on Williams this season. The team wins when he has a big game or is involved consistently in the offense. The offense plays at a high level when he is on. The Chargers need to do it this weekend, especially with Keenan Allen out with COVID. That means Williams is WR1. Giants cornerback James Bradberry is underrated and can take receivers out of games. He has three interceptions this season, so the Bolts offense needs to be prepared for a tough Giants defense.

    Uchenna Nwosu vs. Andrew Thomas

    There has been a lot of praise going around for Nwosu this week after his two-sack performance in Cincinnati. He now has three sacks in the last three games. He will face former fourth overall pick left tackle Andrew Thomas on Sunday. Mike Glennon will be the starting quarterback on Sunday for the Giants, so Nwosu needs to continue bringing the pressure and getting after him. If he really is growing into his role in the Staley defense, then this Chargers pass rush might be getting better.

    Run defense vs. Saquon Barkley

    The Chargers rush defense has had two good performances in the last three games. They have held Najee Harris and Joe Mixon to below 60 rushing yards each. In between, they allowed over 130 combined yards to Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. They face Giants back Saquon Barkley on Sunday. He is still a year removed from tearing his ACL and hasn’t had that breakout performance yet. The Chargers defense can’t let him go crazy on them or give the Giants any hope.

