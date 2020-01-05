Chargers
Tom Brady 'Pretty Unlikely' to Retire Before 2020 Season

Jason B. Hirschhorn

While the Los Angeles Chargers deliberate whether to re-sign longtime signal-caller Philip Rivers, another quarterback set to hit the open market appears ready to push off retirement for another year. Following a wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady indicated that he plans to play in 2020.

"I would say it's pretty unlikely," Brady said about the possibility of retiring this offseason. "Hopefully, unlikely."

Whether Brady plays next season for the New England Patriots or another team remains unclear. The 42-year-old quarterback will become a free agent in March when the final two years of his contract automatically void. The deal also includes a provision that prevents the Patriots from using the franchise or transition tag. Unless the two sides agree to an extension prior to the start of the 2020 league year, Brady will obtain full freedom to see which teams have interest in his services.

The idea of Brady taking his talents to Southern California has permeated over the course of the 2019 season. Reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NBC Boston's Tom Curran lent credence to the once unfathomable notion that Brady would ever leave New England while subsequent stories from NBC Sports' Peter King and NFL Network's Michael Silver have highlighted the Chargers as a possible destination. The inconsistent play and expiring contract of Rivers this past year, as well as the team's impending move into the new SoFi Stadium, have only added to the speculation.

Still, the Chargers have said little to suggest they plan to ditch Rivers and pursue Brady this offseason. General manager Tom Telesco expressed praise for Rivers in his season-closing press conference, leaving the door open for the veteran signal-caller to return. "In a perfect world, No. 17 is your quarterback forever," Telesco said, adding, "I think I know where he stands. I think he likes it here and likes playing football."

And though league tampering rules prohibit Telesco from publicly discussing players still under contract with other teams, his comments suggest Brady would not fit with his team-building philosophy. "You have to be careful of players with big names where maybe their performance isn't there anymore," Telesco said when asked about making a splash signing. "That's our job to make sure, but we're trying to find the players who can come in and win football games."

But until Brady re-signs with the Patriots, agrees to a contract with another team, or announces his retirement, the rumors of him heading to Hollywood will persist.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH





















