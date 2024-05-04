Chargers News: One NFL Executive Sounds Off on First Draft Class for LA’s New Regime
The 2024 NFL draft was the first draft for the Los Angeles Chargers' new regime which includes head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz. Oftentimes, a new regime changes the way a franchise has done things and they certainly did that.
Los Angeles opted to go with an offensive lineman in the first round rather than a wide receiver, something the old regime wouldn't have likely done. But the foundation of the Chargers has changed and the new regime believes in building things from the ground up.
As a whole, many believed that the Bolts did very well with their draft class. And according to one NFL executive, the Chargers got multiple potential starters in this draft.
“Joe Alt was a slam dunk pick,” one exec said. “People wanted to make them pick receivers, but trading back up to get Ladd McConkey, who is maybe the best route runner in the draft, was cool. I think they nailed this first draft, didn’t try to do too much, just did a nice job hitting doubles. They got good players with a path to playing.”
The addition of tackle Joe Alt gives the Bolts a true cornerstone piece to build around on their offensive line. Alt can pair with Rashawn Slater to protect star quarterback Justin Herbert going forward.
While the Chargers didn't always make the "sexy" pick, they did get guys who they believed fit their culture. Los Angeles is looking to build sustainable success and if this draft class is a sign of anything, the Bolts may finally be able to truly contend for a title.
