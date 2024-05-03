Chargers News: Fans React to Signing of DJ Chark
The Los Angeles Chargers signed veteran wide receiver DJ Chark late on Thursday evening, adding more depth to their receiving room. The team had met with Chark a few weeks ago but has now made the signing official.
Los Angeles knew they needed to bring in multiple wide-outs this offseason and they've done just that. The team didn't have any receivers on their roster with more than three years of NFL experience so Chark is now the veteran on the team.
Last season with the Carolina Panthers, Chark posted 35 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns. He will look to improve on those numbers, playing with star quarterback Justin Herbert this coming season.
The signing of Chark was a little surprising, at least the timing. But fans generally were happy with it. Here are some of the best reactions from the Los Angeles fanbase on the signing of Chark.
