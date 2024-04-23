Chargers News: Unpacking Best OTs For LA In This Week's NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to select nine players in this week's upcoming NFL draft, which kicks off this Thursday. The team essentially needs to bolster its depth at basically every non-quarterback position (and heck, maybe it could use a reliable backup there, too).
One key position that could use some help would be that of offensive tackle, as protecting the team's most important asset is imperative to enjoying a more successful season than the 5-12 embarrassment we witnessed last year.
During a recent call, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network unpacked several top options for Los Angeles to target at the position, and where in the draft they should be targeted, per Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. In his list of the 50 best college prospects available, Jeremiah includes a whopping eight offensive tackles.
"When you start looking at the tackles [beyond the first round] that's almost a little bit of no man's land but I'd keep an eye on someone like Jordan Morgan," Jeremiah said. Morgan is anticipated to be chosen early in the second round. "He'd probably factor into there. I think all of the other guys will be gone."
"I like Blake Fisher a lot from Notre Dame," Jeremiah continued. "I'm probably going to be a lot higher than a lot of folks, but I think he's got a chance to be a starting right tackle. I think he can kick inside if he had to, but I think he's a tackle.
"I like Christian Jones from Texas as well," Jeremiah said. "Those would be the two names there that I think would be excellent Day 2 guys that are ready to play and really intriguing."
