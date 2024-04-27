Chiefs Day Three 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Rounding Out the Roster
Through two days of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have made just two picks. With that said, both selections were heavy hitters and set the back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champions up well for the upcoming season.
Saturday is when general manager Brett Veach and his staff will make their bacon. The draft has plenty of intriguing talents left on the board, and Kansas City has five picks to work with. How could rounds four through seven unfold for the Chiefs? Let's run a Day Three mock draft and find out.
The Pro Football Network mock draft simulator was used to get an accurate reflection of how the first, second and third rounds unfolded.
4.131: Javon Baker (WR, UCF)
To be frank, Baker still being on the board outside of the top 100 picks is a surprise. The contested catch maestro is one of the best ball-winners in this class and did enough during the pre-draft process to alleviate some concerns about his athleticism. Here, Kansas City lands a playmaking wideout on Day Three and adds him to a depth chart headlined by Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashee Rice and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy.
4.133: Justin Eboigbe (DT, Alabama)
Even with Chris Jones in the middle of the Chiefs' defensive line, they still need more talent there. Long-term security is just as important as upside, and the group doesn't currently have much of either. Eboigbe isn't the 300-plus-pound run defender that Derrick Nnadi is, and he also isn't the pass-rush specialist Jones is. He is, however, a high-floor piece who can do a little bit of everything. The value of a smart, solid player like Eboigbe will be revealed in future seasons.
5.159: Khyree Jackson (CB, Oregon)
In one of my pre-draft mocks with Zack Eisen of Arrowhead Report on SI.com, Jackson was our selection at pick No. 79 overall. Getting him this much later is tremendous value. Jackson's blend of length, explosiveness and aggressiveness should appeal directly to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt. With L'Jarius Sneed now a member of the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City replaces his roster spot with an intriguing rookie.
6.211: AJ Barner (TE, Michigan)
During the pre-draft process, Barner did himself some favors by having a solid athletic testing series. At 6-foot-6, 251 pounds with respectable grades for speed, explosion and agility, his value is primarily seen as a blocker. He'd be a replacement for someone like Blake Bell. As Barner turns 22 soon, he'd be viewed as a developmental play while he progresses as a receiver. Adding a tight end makes sense here and although Barner is raw, he's a nice late-round swing.
7.248: Emani Bailey (RB, TCU)
Contrary to the beginning of Day Three, the running back board wasn't very appealing here. Bailey didn't test well before the draft and is an undersized player with a compact build. One of his main selling points is his ability to see a gap and shoot directly through it — he's far from indecisive as a runner. He also offers some versatility out of the backfield and is a willing pass protector on occasion. Bailey could compete for a roster spot in year one.