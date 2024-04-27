2024 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Recap and UDFA Tracker
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2024 NFL Draft with a pair of pressing needs. After addressing those spots in the first two rounds, general manager Brett Veach rounded out the roster with plenty of talent for the upcoming season.
In navigating the board on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Kansas City landed on a good handful of players for this year. As the franchise chases a championship three-peat, some of these first-year players will play critical roles down the stretch. Not everyone will factor into the club's 2024 plans, but everyone has a chance to fit into the long-term roster math.
With the draft in the rearview mirror, Arrowhead Report on SI.com is recapping the Chiefs' 2024 draft haul below and keeping track of the undrafted free agent market. Prospects who didn't get picked are free to latch on with NFL clubs as early as Saturday, and UDFA news will be rolling in.
This story will be continually updated. Keep in mind that some invites or tryouts are initially reported as signings.
Kansas City Chiefs UDFA Tracker
Saturday UDFA news
- TCU RB Emani Bailey is signing with the Chiefs, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the deal includes a $10,000 signing bonus and a $200,000 base salary guarantee.
- USC DB Christian Roland-Wallace signed with the Chiefs on a $150,000 P5 guarantee, per Wilson. Per Wilson, it contains a $5,000 signing bonus.
- UCLA RB Carson Steele is signing with the Chiefs as well, per Pelissero. Per Wilson, it includes $15,000 guaranteed.
- Kansas City has a verbal commitment from Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs and Marshall OL Ethan Driskell, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.
- Washington State safety Sam Lockett has an invite to the Chiefs' rookie minicamp, per Wilson.
- Northwestern LB Bryce Gallagher is invited to Chiefs rookie minicamp, per Bradley Locker of Northwestern Medill.
- Florida State DT Fabien Lovett Sr. is signing with Kansas City, per uSTADIUM. Per Wilson, the deal includes a $10,000 signing bonus and a $185,000 base salary guarantee.
- James Madison WR Reggie Brown is signing with the Chiefs, per Savannah Reger of TheBreezeJMU.
- Ole Miss QB Spencer Sanders is attending Chiefs rookie minicamp, per Pelissero.
- Villanova OT Nick Torres is signing with the Chiefs, per Cam Marino of NFL Draft Buzz.
- Southern Miss LB Swayze Bozeman signed with Kansas City, per Andrew Abadie of PineBeltSports.
- Ohio LB Bryce Houston has accepted an invite to Chiefs rookie minicamp, per Wilson.
- Villanova RB TD Ayo-Durojaiye and WR Jaaron Hayek have been invited to Chiefs rookie minicamp, per announcements from the team here and here.
- East Stroudsburg EDGE Deshawn McCarthy is invited to Chiefs rookie minicamp, per Wilson.
- Arkansas State OL Jalen Cunningham has signed a UDFA deal with the Chiefs, per Logan Whaley of K8 News.
- Utah CB Miles Battle has signed a UDFA deal with the Chiefs, per Steve Bartle of UteZone.
- BYU punter Ryan Rehkow has signed with the Chiefs, per the school's announcement.
- North Texas K Noah Rauschenberg is invited to Chiefs rookie minicamp, he announces.
- Penn State RB Trey Potts is invited to Kansas City's rookie minicamp, per the school's announcement.
- Virginia Tech DL Mario Kendricks received an invite to Chiefs rookie minicamp, according to MLFootball.
- The Chiefs are "set to sign" former Charlotte EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
- North Dakota State WR Zach Mathis is invited to Chiefs rookie minicamp, per WIlson.
- Kansas State WR Phillip Brooks has "reached an undrafted free agent agreement" with Kansas City, per Mike Klis of 9NEWS.
- Chattanooga OL Griffin McDowell has signed with Kansas City, according to Velocity Football Academy.
- Oklahoma OL McKade Mettauer has signed with the Chiefs, per the school's announcement.
- Texas Tech TE Baylor Cupp has signed with the Chiefs, per the school's announcement.
- Kent State CB DJ Miller signed with the Chiefs, per the school's announcement.
Sunday UDFA news
- Central Connecticut LB Luquay Washington was announced on Saturday as a Los Angeles Chargers signee, although the school's football program shared on Sunday morning that he signed with Kansas City.
- San Diego State CB Noah Tumblin was invited to Chiefs rookie minicamp, per the school's announcement.
- Texas State OL Brey Walker was invited to Chiefs rookie minicamp, the school's football program shares.
Monday and beyond UDFA news
- Kansas DL Devin Phillips is attending Chiefs rookie minicamp, per the school's announcement.
- Akron WR Daniel George is invited to Kansas City's rookie minicamp, per the school's announcement.
- Bentley CB Mathieu Severance accepted an invitation to Chiefs rookie minicamp, the school shares via X.
- North Texas WR Kaylon Horton was invited to Chiefs rookie minicamp, per Wilson.
- Buffalo LB Joe Andreessen was invited to Chiefs rookie minicamp, per the school's announcement.
Recapping the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 NFL Draft picks
Round 1: Xavier Worthy (WR, Texas)
By adding Worthy into the fold, Kansas City gets much faster and more explosive. The Texas product will play a role on offense and special teams as a rookie, helping give Patrick Mahomes another option and providing Dave Toub with a standout returner. The four-spot trade up the board was deemed worth it, as the pick was met with rave reviews.
Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia (OT, BYU)
This selection somehow received even more praise than the Worthy one. Suamataia was a multi-year starter at BYU and has experience on both sides of the offensive line. His blend of youth, athleticism and upside makes him a possible long-term solution at left tackle. At the very least, this is a player who should push Wanya Morris in the spring and summer. Many would've been happy with Suamataia at the end of round one.
Round 4: Jared Wiley (TE, TCU)
With Travis Kelce aging and there not being a can't-miss piece behind him, adding a high-level athlete on Day 3 made great sense. Wiley is a smooth mover at the tight end position and has considerable upside despite being on the older side. He could very well make the roster and get on the field as a rookie, even while having three players ahead of him on the depth chart.
Round 4: Jaden Hicks (S, Washington State)
Let's get this out of the way: Kansas City didn't have a pressing need at the safety position. With that said, Hicks very well may have been the best player left on the board when he was picked. That, combined with his chess-piece style and high IQ, makes it a perfectly fine pick. The Washington State product will factor into the secondary rotation as a rookie if all pans out well.
Round 5: Hunter Nourzad (iOL, Penn State)
The Chiefs were expected to entertain adding an interior offensive lineman this year, which is exactly what they did on Day 3. Nourzad is a well-versed lineman with experience at just about every position. That'll come in handy during his professional tenure as he looks to latch on with the champs. Nourzad is just as much of a guard as he is a center prospect.
Round 6: Kamal Hadden (CB, Tennessee)
The second of Kansas City's secondary picks on Saturday, Hadden has the requisite linear athleticism, size and pedigree to be a Veach special. The former Tennessee cornerback has been held back by injuries recently but said on Saturday afternoon that his shoulder has progressed well. If he can participate in OTAs and training camp, don't be surprised to hear the competitive corner's name in the mix later on.
Round 7: C.J. Hanson (OG, Holy Cross)
Veach and Co. capped off their 2024 haul by bringing in an older, experienced interior offensive line prospect. Hanson is a very nice athlete with good open-field movement skills and fluidity. With Trey Smith's soon due for a contract extension, this could be a forward-thinking move taking place on Day 3 of the draft.