Chiefs Mock Draft: Filling needs with an eye to the future

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the best position possible when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft. The defending Super Bowl champions are bringing back 20 of 22 starters from their previous squad and don’t have very many glaring issues. This affords them the luxury to be able to pick up a playmaker that could fall to them at the end of the first round, or the option to trade out of that spot to get more picks to increase their depth. In this simulated mock draft scenario (using The Draft Network’s draft simulator), I kept all five picks the Chiefs have and tried to fulfill their 2020 needs while also thinking toward the future of the club.

Round 1, Pick 32: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The top linebackers were gone by 32, so I went with the player at the top of my board. Swift will be a game-changing running back in an already-explosive Chiefs offense. He can do it all and be a true three-down back. With Damien Williams likely on his way out after 2020, the Chiefs can pass the torch to Swift and have him on a rookie deal through 2025.

Round 2, Pick 63: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

Hall could be a starter from day one. With Bashaud Breeland coming back on a one-year deal and Charvarius Ward starting opposite Breeland on the outside, there won’t be much pressure immediately put on Hall, but he does have the potential to fulfill the role Kendall Fuller played last year. Hall would fit in well with former Virginia teammate Juan Thornhill and veteran Tyrann Mathieu, solidifying an already-strong secondary.

Round 3, Pick 96: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

One of the toughest linebackers in this class, Dye is exactly what the Chiefs have been missing at the position. With his excellent athleticism and field awareness, he can play sideline-to-sideline while covering running backs, tight ends or receivers out of the slot. He isn’t afraid to get in and make the big hit on a run play and can be utilized as a blitzer as well. Another guy who could start out of the gate.

Round 4, Pick 138: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Sammy Watkins and DeMarcus Robinson are back on one-year deals, but the Chiefs need to think ahead. Claypool is a big receiver (6’4”, 230 lbs) who will make the tough catches and give Mahomes another weapon to work with. He is a physical player who will block downfield and never give up on a play. His speed won’t put him in the Legion of Zoom category, but Claypool would be a nice compliment to Hill and Hardman when Watkins and Robinson are gone.

Round 5, Pick 177: Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

The Chiefs land some offensive line help with their final pick by selecting the son of Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck. A three-year starter for UNC, Heck is a heckuva player. He has a big frame and will need to fix some footwork issues, but could become a nice swing tackle. Adding depth at the position is a necessity, and he could eventually become a starting right tackle down the road.

Personally, I would like to see the Chiefs move out of the first round and get some more picks. I would have added a defensive tackle or EDGE to go along with all of these other positions I ended up with. However, I think if the Chiefs had a similar draft to this simulation, they would fill some needs that can help them win now while also adding depth to what they’ve built upon for the future.