Is Georgia RB D'Andre Swift worth the Chiefs' first-round pick?

D’Andre Swift - RB, Georgia

By the numbers:

5’8”, 212 pounds. 4.48 40-yard dash. 35.5-inch vertical jump.

196 carries for 1,218 yards, 24 receptions for 216 yards and eight total touchdowns in 2019.

Positives:

D’Andre Swift is a man with a plan. With that said, he’s also one of the more patient running backs in this year’s class. He has great vision and reads the field before hitting holes and taking off. There’s an element of controlled chaos to his game, as he isn’t afraid to initiate contact but also does a solid job of picking his spots. He doesn’t have elite top-end speed, but with good burst and extremely quick feet, he’s more than capable of getting yardage in chunks.

As a pass-catching threat, Swift’s ceiling has yet to be scratched. He changes directions quickly and has soft hands, which will translate well to an NFL offense. Maintaining balance is no problem for him, and it shows as both a runner and receiver. Swift is a work-in-progress as a pass protector, but he’s already solid enough to be a three-down back at the next level.

Negatives:

Whether it was partly due to Georgia’s offensive line play or the terrific defenses he faced, there were times when Swift’s shifty nature simply couldn’t get him out of bad situations. Against Auburn and Notre Dame specifically last season, he struggled against stacked boxes. Most running backs do, but without elite speed, it creates even more of a challenge.

Wasted movement is also a minor concern for Swift. He takes more hits than he should because he often bounces between spots before picking one and making his first major cut. His lighter workload at Georgia suggests there’s still plenty of room for growth, but as a result, he isn’t a polished player just yet. He may experience some early growing pains as he adjusts to the NFL, with pass protection and between-the-tackles running being two potential areas for improvement.

How Swift fits with the Chiefs:

Swift’s potential alone makes him a great fit with the Kansas City Chiefs. If any coach can maximize his strengths while finding the answers to his question marks, it’s Andy Reid. With Damien Williams set to become a free agent a year from now, easing Swift into the offense before letting him take over full-time in 2021 would be an ideal scenario.

Final Thoughts:

While Swift would be a good fit for the Chiefs, the team has many more pressing needs than running back — especially in the first 40-50 picks, where Swift is projected to go. There are plenty of options later in the draft that offer both potential and year-one value. If Brett Veach is tasked with choosing between Swift and a cornerback or linebacker at pick No. 32, he’d be wise to pick one of the latter.