Denver Broncos select Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy in the 2020 NFL Draft

With the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver, Alabama.

After the Las Vegas Raiders selected one star wide receiver out of Alabama, the Denver Broncos bring his teammate to the AFC West.

Here's the quick backstory on Jerry Jeudy by Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin:

Jerry Jeudy has been around several high-profile players growing up in southern Florida. From playing in the schoolyard with Baltimore Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson to the high school gridiron, Jeudy led Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School to a state title in his final year before graduating a semester early to head the University of Alabama. Just before the 6-foot-1 and 193-pound receiver reported for Nick Saban, Jeudy’s 7-year-old sister, Aaliyah, passed away. Jeudy now wears a Star of David necklace not only as a play on words of his last name, but to honor his late-sister with a picture of her in the center of the star.

In his Biletnikoff Award-winning 2018 season, Jeudy garnered 68 catches for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns in 15 games. Las season he snagged 77 balls for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns and was a Biletnikoff finalist.

What are the Broncos getting in the college star? Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote breaks it down:

Jerry Jeudy is one of the best wide receivers in this year's draft, and for good reason. His versatility as either an outside or inside threat makes him a hand-in-glove fit in any NFL offense from day one. Jeudy runs routes with the best of them and is mature beyond his years. His athleticism may not be downright tantalizing, but he more than makes up for it with how advanced the rest of his game already is. Drew Lock and the Broncos now have a bona fide top receiving target for years to come.

