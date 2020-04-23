NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs NFL Draft Updates
Joshua Brisco
The NFL Draft is finally here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.
4 PM: We are now three hours away from the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, and we have you covered here on Arrowhead Report! If you're still killing time before the first pick, here is some suggested reading to bridge the gap.
With all of that to tide you over, be back here when the draft begins at 7 p.m. central as we live blog the 2020 NFL Draft, keeping an eye on any moves impacting the Kansas City Chiefs.
Plus, hop into the comments section and let's chat about how the draft unfolds. This post will update throughout the night.