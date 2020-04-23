Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs NFL Draft Updates

Joshua Brisco

The NFL Draft is finally here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

4 PM: We are now three hours away from the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, and we have you covered here on Arrowhead Report! If you're still killing time before the first pick, here is some suggested reading to bridge the gap.

With all of that to tide you over, be back here when the draft begins at 7 p.m. central as we live blog the 2020 NFL Draft, keeping an eye on any moves impacting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Plus, hop into the comments section and let's chat about how the draft unfolds. This post will update throughout the night.

Comments (4)
No. 1-2
Taylor Witt
Taylor Witt

It's going to be exhausting scoring all of those mock drafts! Good luck tonight everyone!

Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

Hello, everyone! Feel free to hop into the comments section here on this post as we hang out together during the NFL Draft. We'll be updating the comment with picks and responding to your questions and comments throughout the night.

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Final Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here, and so is the final mock draft for the Kansas City Chiefs. Where does KC go throughout all five rounds? Find out here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com.

Jordan Foote

Tackle in the first round? A case for long-term building for the Kansas City Chiefs

Why a recent Brett Veach quote might suggest the Chiefs are leaning towards a different draft strategy than many draft experts think.

ConnerChristopherson

Report: Kansas City Chiefs and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif agree to restructured deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have freed up cap space ahead of the draft by restructuring offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's contract. LDT will remain a Chief in 2020.

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense could benefit from drafting a top-shelf running back

As the draft is one day away, the Kansas City Chiefs could be adding another powerful weapon to their offense at the end of the first round.

Mark Van Sickle

by

Paulv_dj

Unlike some NFL General Managers, Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach isn't tearing apart his house

The virtual NFL draft has brought some unforeseen circumstances, and some general managers are making the best of it, while others are letting it get the best of them.

Tucker D. Franklin

Why the Kansas City Chiefs shouldn't waste a draft pick on a running back

As the draft nears, more mock drafts have the Kansas City Chiefs taking a running back with the 32nd overall pick. Sam Hayes explains why taking a running back is a poor strategy.

Sam Hays

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the AFC West (Part 2)

They asked, we'll answer: Would you rather have the roster of the Kansas City Chiefs or of the rest of the AFC West combined? Time for the defensive side of the ball and the final answer.

Austin J

Five potential middle-round NFL Draft targets for the Kansas City Chiefs

General Manager Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs have five picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. After the first round, how will Veach and company use those picks?

Jordan Foote

Kansas City Chiefs fans can finally be unbothered by the NFL Draft

Kansas City Chiefs fans have spent most of their lives worried about the future. Now, with Patrick Mahomes, the future is brighter and time is a little less abstract.

jacobharris

Arrowhead Report Roundtable: What if the Kansas City Chiefs had the No. 1 overall pick?

It's almost time for the NFL Draft, and the Kansas City Chiefs hold the 32nd overall pick. But what if they were up first? That's the question for this Arrowhead Report Roundtable.

Joshua Brisco