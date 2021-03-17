Auburn Wide Receiver Seth Williams Can Help the Chiefs Immediately

Seth Williams is a big-bodied receiver with quality ball-tracking skills and reliable hands. The Kansas City Chiefs need that kind of player at a good value.

Seth Williams - WR, Auburn

By the numbers:

6'3", 211 pounds.

2020: 47 receptions for 760 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games played.

Positives:

Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams is built like an X-style wide receiver (X-WR), and he plays like one as well. He wins contested catches, tracks the football well and high-points it before coming down with the grab. He embraces contact and isn't afraid to haul passes in over the middle of the field. Williams' money will be made primarily on slants, 50-50 balls and red zone targets at the next level.

Williams is a pure "hands" catcher who plucks the ball out of the air and rarely uses his chest to assist in making catches. He maintains good body control throughout the process. Blocking is another strength for Williams, as he puts his size to good use and is willing to get his hands dirty on run plays or help pave the way for a fellow receiver.

Negatives:

A lack of great speed or quickness will limit Williams's ceiling moving forward. His top-end speed is adequate, but the short-area burst isn't anything to write home about. He gets a little stiff in the hips on breaks, which raises questions about his ability to maintain separation throughout reps. Concerns about foot speed or footwork at the line of scrimmage are overstated.

In order for Williams to realize his full potential, he needs to add nuance to his game. Running crisper routes, adopting an alternate gear to work from and using more hand-fighting will help him be more effective in all areas of the field. He's been listed around 220 pounds in the past but because sacrificing any athleticism would hurt him a ton, staying just above 210 is fine moving forward. Williams can make the most of the frame he has.

How Williams fits with the Chiefs:

Losing Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson to free agency will open up a need at X-WR for the Chiefs. Williams fits the mold as a big-bodied option and could contribute immediately. The team would be wise to add additional talent at wideout in addition to a rookie, but he would be a good start. The threats of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill would present him with plenty of one-on-one opportunities. Both the need and fit in this situation are great.

Final Thoughts:

Williams is a prospect with clear strengths (size, ability to do the dirty work for an offense) and weaknesses (agility, consistent separation downfield). He's a great red-zone target and should thrive against zone coverage in the NFL. He has the potential to become a viable second or third option for an offense and grades out as a top-100 prospect and a third-round pick.

