Arrowhead Report's 100 in 100 Kansas City Chiefs Draft Series

100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide

100 players. 100 days. Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote breaks down prospects the Kansas City Chiefs may want to take a look at.
Rejoice, Kansas City Chiefs fans. At long last, NFL Draft season is here. 

General manager Brett Veach has quickly built a solid resume when it comes to selecting players as he played a major role in the scouting and subsequent trade up for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2017. He's managed to find talent all throughout the draft, whether it be on Day 1 (Clyde Edwards-Helaire), Day 2 (Juan Thornhill) or Day 3 (L'Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton). Veach's track record speaks for itself.

With that said, a new draft brings new challenges. Here at Arrowhead Report, we've decided to welcome those challenges by covering 100 players in the 100 days leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. Our reports are both team- and player-specific, providing the best analysis possible.

The articles will follow a template similar to the one used last year. For a point of reference, check out this 2020 breakdown on Edwards-Helaire. Our five-point analysis scale includes sections titled by the numbers (stats, measurables, etc.), positives (things the player does well), negatives (areas for improvement and/or red flags), fit with the Chiefs (how the Chiefs may use the player) and final thoughts (a general wrap-up with a projected draft range). 

This time around, the 100 scouting reports will include six position groups: offensive line (20), receiver (wide receivers and/or tight ends, 20), interior defensive line (15), EDGE (15), linebacker (10) and secondary (20). These groups vary in terms of team need, but all are paramount in building a perennial Super Bowl contender.

More players. More detail. Welcome to 100 in 100 on Arrowhead Report

