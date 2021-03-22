Hamsah Nasirildeen Is an Intriguing Chess Piece for the Chiefs To Consider on Defense

Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen is one of the most interesting players in the 2021 draft class. Should the Kansas City Chiefs add him into the fold on defense?

Hamsah Nasirildeen - S, Florida State

By the numbers:

6'3", 215 pounds per Pro Day measurements.

2020: 13 tackles (1.5 for loss), one pass broken up and an interception in two games played.

2019: 101 tackles (2.0 for loss), three passes broken up, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a sack in 11 games played.

Positives:

Hamsah Nasirildeen (HAM-sah NAS-sir-deen) has a blend of size and athletic ability that most safeties simply can't dream about. As one of the bigger defensive backs in this year's class, he stacks and sheds well in run defense and doubles as a potential tight end neutralizer against the pass. He has great burst and his length shows up when closing quickly on ballcarriers and targets of passes. Nasirildeen is a physical safety who plays an aggressive brand of football overall.

Versatility is a major calling card of Nasirildeen's. He has experience playing just about everywhere at Florida State, whether it be as a single-high safety, box safety, slot corner, linebacker or even a pass-rusher off the edge. His athletic profile allows him to project as a suitable option just about anywhere. Nasirildeen's jack-of-all-trades nature is a major plus in today's NFL, where positionless football is becoming a real thing for special players in the secondary.

Negatives:

Becoming more consistent and comfortable will unlock Nasirildeen's potential. He's susceptible to taking errant angles in run defense and needs more reps in man coverage before being fully trusted. Hesitance is a minor concern with him and the fact that he doesn't have one specific area of expertise can also be viewed as a weakness. With that said, being well-rounded shouldn't be grounds for losing scouting points.

Injuries are the biggest concern with Nasirildeen. He tore his ACL late in the 2019 campaign and dealt with lingering knee issues for most of 2020. His athleticism appeared to remain intact, but the team that drafts him will be banking on him returning to form and staying healthy from this point forward. Knee injuries are not to be overestimated, especially if they were possibly reaggravated.

How Nasirildeen fits with the Chiefs:

The long-awaited result of the Daniel Sorensen situation is finally here, as he is returning to the Chiefs on a one-year contract. That eliminates the team's need for third safety — at least in 2020. Nasirildeen's ability to be a big nickel or sub-package linebacker in addition to filling a variety of safety roles is still valuable. Should the Chiefs be looking for a long-term replacement for Sorensen or a fun option to move around the defense this year, Nasirildeen would be a quality candidate.

Final Thoughts:

The dreaded "tweener" label has been used to describe Nasirildeen but in his case, it may be a compliment. In addition to being smart and athletic enough to play safety, he has the size and physicality to be a hybrid of sorts. His potential is immense and assuming the team that drafts him is capable of getting the most out of his versatility, the return could be great. Nasirildeen grades out as a third-round pick depending on his medicals.

