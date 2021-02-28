Tamorrion Terry Would Be a Potentially High-Reward Pick for the Chiefs

Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry has game-breaking potential. The Kansas City Chiefs would be wise to consider taking a chance on him in the draft.

Tamorrion Terry - WR, Florida State

By the numbers:

6'4", 210 pounds.

2020: 23 receptions for 289 yards and one touchdown in six games played. Opted out of season early.

2019: 60 receptions for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games played.

Positives:

Not many receivers in this year's draft class have a better blend of length and athleticism than Tamorrion Terry. He's capable of being a downright overpowering presence when he takes his big frame and combines it with great speed. He accelerates quickly and has good top-end speed that makes him a difficult cover. This also shows up after the catch, where Terry may be at his best as a true home-run threat. He's big, fast and slippery. Most prospects only have one of those traits.

As a vertical threat, Terry isn't afraid to climb the ladder and play the ball. He could benefit from being more aggressive there but overall, he remains a lethal downfield option. He highpoints the football well and has such a wide catch radius that he'll win quite a few 50-50 balls in the NFL. Being confident in his abilities will go a long way towards reaching his sky-high ceiling.

Negatives:

Drops are the most glaring issue in regards to Terry's game. He's decent at tracking the ball and clearly isn't athletically deficient, so concentration seems to be the problem. Not holding on to the football is the easiest way to end up in the doghouse of an NFL coach. Terry needs to get his timing all the way down, lock in for the entirety of the rep and finish plays with complete catches.

Terry flashes being a quality route-runner moving forward. His breaks are sudden and he doesn't round off many of his stems. With that said, he isn't a technically sound player. Relying on his size and athleticism won't always work at the professional level. Refining the technical parts of his game — along with ironing out the aforementioned drops — will make or break his career arc.

How Terry fits with the Chiefs:

With Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson set to hit the free agent market, the Chiefs will almost surely be looking for a wide receiver this offseason. Terry has elite size for an "X" receiver and his athletic profile makes him a very intriguing option. He'd have plenty of one-on-one opportunities to work and Andy Reid's system would suit him well. Another big-play threat could take the Chiefs' offense from terrifying to unstoppable.

Final Thoughts:

Terry is a very interesting prospect to evaluate. His stock has been one of the biggest question marks among this class, as sites have him all over the place. His combination of a large frame and great speed can't be taught, and learning how to catch consistently and run crisper routes can. His immense potential and tape alone make him a fourth-round pick, and he could certainly rise even further with good athletic testing.

