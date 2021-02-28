GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Tamorrion Terry Would Be a Potentially High-Reward Pick for the Chiefs

Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry has game-breaking potential. The Kansas City Chiefs would be wise to consider taking a chance on him in the draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Tamorrion Terry - WR, Florida State

By the numbers:

6'4", 210 pounds.

2020: 23 receptions for 289 yards and one touchdown in six games played. Opted out of season early.

2019: 60 receptions for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games played. 

Positives:

Not many receivers in this year's draft class have a better blend of length and athleticism than Tamorrion Terry. He's capable of being a downright overpowering presence when he takes his big frame and combines it with great speed. He accelerates quickly and has good top-end speed that makes him a difficult cover. This also shows up after the catch, where Terry may be at his best as a true home-run threat. He's big, fast and slippery. Most prospects only have one of those traits. 

As a vertical threat, Terry isn't afraid to climb the ladder and play the ball. He could benefit from being more aggressive there but overall, he remains a lethal downfield option. He highpoints the football well and has such a wide catch radius that he'll win quite a few 50-50 balls in the NFL. Being confident in his abilities will go a long way towards reaching his sky-high ceiling.

Negatives:

Drops are the most glaring issue in regards to Terry's game. He's decent at tracking the ball and clearly isn't athletically deficient, so concentration seems to be the problem. Not holding on to the football is the easiest way to end up in the doghouse of an NFL coach. Terry needs to get his timing all the way down, lock in for the entirety of the rep and finish plays with complete catches.

Terry flashes being a quality route-runner moving forward. His breaks are sudden and he doesn't round off many of his stems. With that said, he isn't a technically sound player. Relying on his size and athleticism won't always work at the professional level. Refining the technical parts of his game — along with ironing out the aforementioned drops — will make or break his career arc. 

How Terry fits with the Chiefs:

With Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson set to hit the free agent market, the Chiefs will almost surely be looking for a wide receiver this offseason. Terry has elite size for an "X" receiver and his athletic profile makes him a very intriguing option. He'd have plenty of one-on-one opportunities to work and Andy Reid's system would suit him well. Another big-play threat could take the Chiefs' offense from terrifying to unstoppable. 

Final Thoughts:

Terry is a very interesting prospect to evaluate. His stock has been one of the biggest question marks among this class, as sites have him all over the place. His combination of a large frame and great speed can't be taught, and learning how to catch consistently and run crisper routes can. His immense potential and tape alone make him a fourth-round pick, and he could certainly rise even further with good athletic testing. 

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.

Aug 31, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Tamorrion Terry (15) catches a ball past Boise State Broncos cornerback Avery Williams (26) during the second half at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Tamorrion Terry Would Be a Potentially High-Reward Pick for the Chiefs

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hugs Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after the game between the Chiefs and the Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

What if the AFC West Becomes the Quarterback Division from Hell?

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Talanoa Hufanga (15) celebrates after an interception in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Talanoa Hufanga Could Help Form a Three-Headed Monster at Safety for the Chiefs

Dec 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Breaking the Bank: Who Could the Chiefs Splurge for in Free Agency?

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the third quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Ohio State's Pete Werner is the Perfect Linebacker Prospect for the Chiefs

marvinjones
GM Report

Kansas City Chiefs Mock Offseason Part 2: Free Agency

Dec 22, 2018; Birmingham, AL, United States; Memphis Tigers quarterback Brady White (3) is sacked by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (18) during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Wake Forest EDGE Carlos Basham Jr. Offers a High Floor to the Chiefs

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and quarterback Matt Moore (middle) and quarterback Chad Henne (4) look on from the Chiefs bench during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

What the Chiefs Need in 2021: More Depth at Quarterback?